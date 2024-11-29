Butterball Turkey Prices Plummet Amid Boycott

After PETA dug up an old video from 2006, a fresh wave of Thanksgiving revelers chose to boycott Butterball, resulting in their cheapest prices ever.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The video, filmed back in 2006, showed the horrific conditions in which the turkeys were treated in the Butterball slaughterhouses. The undercover investigator shows physical, and even sexual abuse. The birds are stomped, beaten, and molested.

Despite this video being released in 2006, people renewed their boycott. As a result, there has been a serious effect on the Butterball prices. A video posted on TikTok shows just how low they dropped, too. Despite being one of the most popular turkey manufacturers, the birds were on sale in Walmart for $0.25 a Lbs. Originally, they were $1.25. That's almost cheap enough for me to lose a few morals.

The drop in price from $1.25 to $0.25 per lb for the Butterball turkey reflects just how powerful boycotts can be. It's worth bearing in mind for future public protests.

Butterball Speak Out About Cheap Prices

Of course, Butterball had a lot to say about their plummeting prices. The video was released back in 2006, and since then the company has changed hands. They defend themselves "The video is not current and was taken prior to Butterball becoming a private company and prior to engagement certification through 'American Humane.' Animal care and well-being is central to who we are as a company and we are committed to the ethical and responsible care of our flocks.' They protect their brand, saying that things are different now.

Butterball claims their factories are nothing like the ones seen in the leaked video anymore. They have taken the problems seriously, and taken steps to improve the conditions. "Eleven years ago, Butterball was the first and remains the only, turkey company to be American Humane certified. That means we have yearly audits conducted by a third party to ensure compliance with our 200-plus science-based standards or best practices for the care of turkeys, well-exceeding industry best practices. We are proud of this designation that no other turkey company can claim, and have a zero-tolerance policy for animal mistreatment."

Despite their best efforts, PETA managed to get the old video back in the public eye. Consequently, you can now find criminally cheap turkey prices from Butterball. If you believe the claims of improved conditions, get out there and stock your freezer for the next year.