Buster Welch, Legendary Cowboy Featured on 'Yellowstone,' Dies at 94

Legendary cowboy and expert horse trainer Buster Welch, a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and more, has died at the age of 94.

Welch was featured in season 4 of Yellowstone, introduced to Jimmy (Jefferson White) as one of the "three Gods in Texas." Jimmy encounters Welch while working on the 6666 ranch in Texas.

"There are three Gods in Texas: the Almighty himself, Buster Welch and George Strait," a ranch hand tells the aspiring cowboy, Jimmy. "You just met one of them."

The official Instagram account for Yellowstone shared the news of Welch's passing.

"We're saddened to hear of the passing of Buster Welch. You might recognize him from #YellowstoneTV season 4, but the horse trainer and cutting expert was a legend long before that," the caption reads. "May he rest in peace."

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also honored Welch, remembering his legacy as a cowboy and a pioneer in the horse world.

"Buster Welch rode into the sunset this morning, leaving behind a legacy that changed the performance horse world forever," Sheridan wrote. "He will be missed and we will be forever grateful for all his wisdom and his contributions to the quarter horse world."

Welch, a world renowned horse trainer who began establishing himself as a horseman in the 1950s, won the National Horse Cutting Association (NHCA) Word Championship four times. He received multiple accolades throughout his career, including the Charles Goodnight Award, the Western Horseman Award, American Cowboy Culture Working Cowboy Award and more.

