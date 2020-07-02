Busch Beer Will Pay You $10,000 to Revamp the 'Head for the Mountains' Jingle

Much like Chevy's anthemic "Like a Rock" commercials, Busch Beer's classic "Head for the Mountains of Busch" jingle is an instant nostalgic singalong. Everyone alive in the '80s and '90s remembers the classic tune that played over images of cowboys finishing up a day of hard work with an ice cold Busch Beer.

Well, Busch decided it was time to bring back the jingle -- with an update. But the St. Louis-based company needs your help. From now through July 5, you can submit your own version of the jingle on Facebook, YouTube or Twitter using the hashtags #HeadForTheMountains and #Contest. The winner of the contest will receive a $10,000 contract to have their version of the jingle featured in an upcoming Busch ad. You can buy a lot of Busch Beer with that kind of money.

Country superstar Billy Ray Cyrus will help select the winner. Cyrus will also provide a one-on-one coaching lesson before recording the final version.

"I have fond memories of those ads. The 'Head for the Mountains with Busch' chorus is totally nostalgic!" Billy Ray Cyrus said in a press release. "We had a great time in the studio recording the song and the opportunity to work alongside the winner to help hone their skills is really cool."

"Every Busch fan has undoubtedly heard 'Head for the Mountains' and can probably recall seeing the ad on TV back in the day," Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. "We wanted to give these fans the opportunity to tap into their creativity and record their own rendition, and with a legend like Billy Ray Cyrus providing inspiration and coaching the winner, we're eager to hear an updated version almost 40 years later."

Read the lyrics below for inspiration or just to relive the '80s.

'Head For the Mountains of Busch' Lyrics:

There's no place on Earth that I'd rather be

Than out in the open, where it's all plain to see

If it's going to get done, it's up to you and to me

There's no place that I'd rather be

Head for the mountains, the mountains of Busch

Head for the mountains of Busch

Come on along, head for the mountains of Busch Beer

Head for the mountains, its cold and its smooth, and its waiting for you

Come on head for the mountains of Busch Beer

Head for the mountains of Busch, head for the mountains of Busch Beer.

