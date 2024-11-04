Bus Plunges Off Cliff Killing 36 People

An overcrowded bus carrying approximately 60 people plunged off a cliff into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the Almora district in Uttarakhand, India. Reportedly, the bus - which could only fit 45 people - was in a very poor condition. As a result, 36 people died. This includes seven children, according to The Mirror.

Videos by Wide Open Country

After the bus veered off the road and fatally plummeted into the gorge, authorities from the State Disaster Response Force arrived at the area. Volunteers were able to assist as well, helping the survivors get out of the wreckage. Some of the survivors were able to miraculously escape the wreckage by themselves.

Critically injured individuals were then transported to a local hospital via helicopter, according to Deepak Rawat, a Uttarakhand official. A truck transported the bodies of the 36 deceased people out of the wreckage, according to Dawn.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand, shared a message regarding the tragic accident that took place in his state. "Very sad news has been received about the casualties in the bus accident that took place in Marchula of Almora district," he said.

"Relief and rescue efforts must be carried out quickly, the district administration has been told," he continued. "At the scene of the tragedy, the SDRF personnel and local government are moving quickly to evacuate the injured and transport them to the closest medical facility for care."

Prime Minister Issues Statement

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement on social media. "My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the road accident in Almora, Uttarakhand," he wrote. "Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is making every possible effort for relief and rescue."

Later, Prime Minister Modi's office issued an update, granting compensation to the families of the deceased and injured in the bus accident. For all families of the people who died, the government will grant them 200,000 Indian rupees. This equates to $2,380. The injured will also receive a compensation of 50,000 Indian rupees, or $595.

Local authorities are currently investigating the incident in Almora. They have also suspended two transport officials after allowing the bus to be able to transport passengers despite its condition.