Bus Crashes Into Tunnel Killing 12 And Injuring Multiple People

A bus crashed into a concrete tunnel, slicing it in half in Rajasthan's Sikar district in India on October 29. The horrifying crash led to the deaths of at least 12 people and over 41 injured. According to The Times of India, the bus lost control after racing another bus before crashing into the tunnel at approximately 80 kilometers per hour.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Witnesses have said that they saw the bus failing to turn on the bridge, which led to the fatal crash. The bus, which had about 50 passengers inside, was traveling from Salsar to Nawalgarh. As soon as the bus crashed into the concrete tunnel, bystanders and locals aided the wounded and helped in getting them to local hospitals.

Senior police official Satyendra Choudhary talked about the crash to the press. "Today a private bus carrying local passengers collided with a culvert here. Twelve people have lost their lives in the mishap," Choudhary said. "Some of the injured have been referred to Jaipur and the remaining are being treated at S K Hospital, Sikar."

A Deadly Incident

Dr. Mahendra Khichad, superintendent of S K Hospital, Sikar, gave more details regarding the dead and injured. "Seven people died in Laxmangarh and five people lost their lives while receiving treatment in the hospital here," said Khichad. According to Khichad, a total of 37 patients arrived at S K Hospital. The doctors referred the survivors to Jaipur to seek further treatment.

As the news broke, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma issued a statement. "It is truly heartbreaking that lives were lost in this unfortunate incident," he said. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have passed away. Rest assured, the authorities have been tasked with ensuring that the injured individuals are provided with the best possible treatment."

The Indian government later announced plans to give money to the families of the deceased as well as to the injured themselves. According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the families of the deceased will receive 200,000 Indian Rupees. This is equivalent to $2378.20. Regarding the injured, should they survive their injuries, the government will give them 50,000 Indian Rupees. That's $594.55.