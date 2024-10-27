Bus Crashes Into Tractor Trailer Killing 19 And Injuring multiple

Tragedy strikes in Zacatecas, Mexico when a bus crashes into a loose trailer. Recently, devastating photos release showing the vehicle off into a ravine, killing nineteen people and injuring six. The trailer carries corn and comes a little loose, causing the massive passenger vehicle to swerve off road and into the ravine.

Currently, investigations take place to analyze whether or not this could've been completely avoided. They're looking to see if this crash comes from negligence from the driver of the tractor trailer. Moreover, they'll end up learning if they need to arrest them or not. The bus was on its way to Ciudad Juarez, a smaller city outside of the state of Chihuahua.

Bus Runs Into Loose Tractor Trailer, Killing Several in The Process

Apparently, these kinds of crashes aren't isolated incidents in Mexico either. Numbers suggest that road accidents are strikingly common, more than 377,200 related claims made in 2022 alone. Earlier this year, another bus crash in Mexico flips on its side and blocks the entire roadway. In total, the tragedy killed fourteen people and injured a total of 31.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only tragic crash this year. Over in Kenya, a brutal accident kills African comedian Fred Omondi in Kenya. His motorcycle crashes right into a Mitsubishi passenger bus when riding on the wrong side of the road. The biopsy from Laugh Industry Board Member Ken Waudo paints the brutal picture. "His head hit the bumper of the matatu," Waudo explains of the bus crash. "Actually, when you see it, the metal of the matatu is curved. And I think that impact was very strong. He had a cracked skull and the matatu had also pulled him, so he had a lot of fractures on the right side of his body, the legs and the hands and so many ribs were completely broken."