Burt Reynolds Once Said 'Gunsmoke' Star Was The Most Humble Person He Ever Worked With

Burt Reynolds starred in many films and projects throughout his career. But Gunsmoke always held a special place in the Hollywood legend's heart.

Reynolds and lead star James Arness always had a great relationship. The two became fast friends while working together. So much so, that years later, Reynolds wrote the Foreword to Arness' memoir, James Arness: An Autobiography. In the Foreword, Reynolds described Arness as the most humble person he ever worked with.

He also reflected fondly on his time on the show.

"For some years (45 to be exact) I have been asked, 'What were the best times for you growing up as an actor?' Without hesitation, I have always said, 'The two and a half years I was on Gunsmoke," wrote Reynolds. "They were for me 'the best of times.' There were many reasons, but the main reason was that it was then I learned how actors on a film set should behave. What it meant to say someone is 'really a pro.'"

Burt Reynolds Sang 'Gunsmoke' Star's Praises

Reynolds' praised Arness and his down-to-earth nature. According to Reynolds, Arness helped make the set a place worth working on. He said that Arness left his ego at the door. This is big praise, especially considering Arness was the lead. He got top billing on the show through its historic run.

"Your first thought always was, d—n, he's bigger than I thought he would be," Reynolds wrote. "He had that wonderful ability to surprise you, make you laugh at yourself or the situation that actors often find themselves in. Just as surprising, he was totally without ego. He never imposed his position on anyone. Not once did I or anyone else ever see Jim being rude, overbearing, self-righteous, or selfish to anyone, whether crew members, extras, day players, or co-stars."

According to Reynolds, Arness left quite the impression. "I've done over two hundred TV shows and over seventy-five features and I can't think of any actor whose behavior on the set and off was more unpretentious than Jim's," Reynolds wrote. "He just didn't play the 'star.' I think the mere thought of it would have made him laugh."