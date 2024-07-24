Bunnie XO Teasing Country Music Legend Joining Her Podcast

Everyone has a person they want to talk to on their bucket list. It could be a favorite actor, musician, anything really. But they inspire you and inform a lot of your tastes and interests. Consequently, you ask them a bunch of hyper specific questions that only you might find interesting. It's rare to have the opportunity to do that. For Bunnie XO, she's using her resources and connections to pull this feat off. Moreover, she knows exactly who she wants.

Recently, Bunnie posts on Facebook with a major reveal of who might just stop by on her 'Dumb Blonde' podcast. Every country girl dreams of getting to connect with this massive icon of the Nashville industry. "Y'all, I MIGHT get Dolly [Parton] on the podcast this season & if I do I'll faint," she exclaims. "LIKE WHATTTT?? Queen MOTHER DOLLY - I'll cry & croak all at the same time."

Dolly Parton Inspires Bunnie XO and Her Podcast

Additionally, Bunnie mentions at the end of the post that her podcast in itself acts as an homage to Dolly Parton. Her debut single 'Dumb Blonde' plays up the cliches and stereotypes of having such light locks. However, she promptly turns those assumptions on its head, asserting how she doesn't fit the description. In this sense, Dolly joining the podcast would be a full circle moment for Bunnie XO.

Moreover, it adds up that she would be able to wrangle in such a high caliber guest like Dolly Parton. Bunnie wrangles in quite the impressive resume since starting her show in 2019. Her guest list acts as sort of a 'Who's who' in the country music industry. Predictably, she speaks with her husband of 8 years, Jelly Roll. In addition, Bunnie sits down with names like Brantley Gilbert, Colt Ford, Melanie Martin and more.

Surely, speaking with Dolly Parton should raise the status of the 'Dumb Blonde' podcast and open doors for Bunnie XO.