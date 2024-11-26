Bunnie XO Slams Viral Video Of Jelly Roll Picking His Nose

A video of Jelly Roll picking his nose and eating a booger circulated online, and his wife, Bunnie XO, was not having any of it.

His most dedicated supporter, Bunnie XO hit her podcast Dumb Blonde to address the video and slam those for poking fun at it.

The video displays the country singer at the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden, sitting right behind Donald Trump. He picks his nose rather rigorously and then seems to roll a booger up and eat it. Pretty disturbing stuff.

Bunnie XO is quick to respond, however. "Let's talk about it, Boogergate 2024."

"Everybody says he ate it, but I saw him roll it in his hand first and kind of flick it and then just touch his mouth," she explained. Picking his nose in public like that is still pretty grim, though. Such acts don't deter Bunnie, though.

And even if he did eat his booger, she still stood by him, "First of all, my husband has a little tick, okay?"

"When he's nervous, he picks his f--king nose," she explained. Bunnie said that she sometimes has to pull his hands away from his face as he won't know he's doing it. "He doesn't normally eat them," she clarified, "he'll just dig in his nose, dude."

Bunnie XO Claims They're Proud To Be Dirtbags

Bunnie can't quite believe that "the world" is so shocked to see Jelly Roll eat his booger.

A co-host on the podcast joked, "Some said 'I can believe that.'"

"For those who said they can believe, you're a real [one], you know who we are," Bunnie XO claims, "we're f--king dirtbags, we pride ourselves on being dirtbags."

She then goes on a rant about how people eat worse things that come out of them, and a booger is no big deal. Especially when it's Jelly Roll of all people.

"This man is a f---ing angel on Earth who does nothing but good for people," she said, "let the man eat the f--king booger, bro."

"He could be doing so much worse things," another chimes in.

"I love my little boogie roll, I don't care, I'll eat his boogers for him," Bunnie gets out before the conversation changes.