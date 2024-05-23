Bunnie XO Has The Perfect Response To Jelly Roll's Daughter Getting Caught Sneaking Out By Security

Bunnie XO had the perfect response when her step-daughter (which she shares with Jelly Roll) Bailee Ann tried to sneak out of the house. Teenagers will be teenagers as they say, but apparently, Bailee Ann forgot how which her dad is. That creates new obstacles for any teenager.

While security keeps people out, in this case, it also kept Bailee Ann inside. Jelly Roll's security team totally busted Bailee Ann attempting to make a jail break. The best thing of all is that is it was all captured on camera, which Bunnie XO shared with her followers.

Her response to the teen, "Grounded for life ? jk."

Jelly Roll fans also had plenty of jokes as well. They laughed at the fact that Bailee Ann didn't account for the security team. One wrote, "Bailey Ann forgot about the cameras and security." Another wrote, "I laughed more abt the security sending them back than the actual cameras." Yet another wrote, "Hhahahaha! What were they trying to duck under?? AIR!? lol God bless it."

Jelly Roll Talks About His Daughter

Of course, Jelly Roll says his daughter just recently started to understand their wealth after being bitter about it for years. "Bailee Ann's 15, and I think she just now kind of 'gets it,'" Jelly Roll told Taste of Country. "I think even her relationship with music has changed in the last couple of years."

"I think for a while she loved it, but she was like maybe a little bitter about it because it took her father away from her," he said, "So she looked at this thing like, 'This thing's really cool and it helps out family and all this other stuff, but this dude is also gone 200 days a year because of it.'"

Jelly Roll said that his daughter finally understands the privileges of his career. However, her jailbreak also shows some disadvantages as well.

"Now, she's like, 'This is the coolest thing ever, I get to fly to see him in New York, I get to fly to see him in L.A.'" he said. Jelly Roll's son is less observant to it all. "Right now, my son's young enough where he is like, 'Is there a box I can play with?'"