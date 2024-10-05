Bunnie XO Feeling The Rough Side Effects After Microdosing Weight Loss Medication

Oftentimes, people go to drastic measures to try and lose their weight. They try a myriad of different diets, some of them more strict and bizarre than others. Similarly, they may take some form of medication that helps burn excess fat in our system. Currently, the favorite method is taking Ozempic in hopes of drastically slimming down. However, the ramifications may frighten people from going the medication route. This is definitely the case for Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO. She's merely microdosing her meds in the potential event that side effects prove uglier than initially anticipated.

Recently, Bunnie sits down for another episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. There, she discusses her current prescription of tirzepatide to help lose weight. How is it making her feel? "I'm hungry as s--t," she states plainly. "I woke up a pound and a half lighter though, but, man, I can eat. Like, I'm starving right now. I'm ready to eat again. I ate way over my calories today, but I'm eating, like, a bunch of healthy s---, like, protein and veggies."

Bunnie XO Takes Small Doses of Her Weight Loss Medication in Fear of Bad Potential Side Effects

Tirzepatide is a weight loss drug taken by injection somewhere in the thigh, stomach, or arm region. Strong dosages allow for people to cut through the excess sugar and fat in their bodies. However, some people have bad experiences with these drugs. Expectedly, Bunnie XO proceeds with a bit of trepidation, especially since she usually keeps things natural. "I was so scared to take it that I had nightmares the day before...I have nothing in my body. I am 100% f---ing just all natural," she says. "Literally, have nothing in my system. So for me to even to take tirzepatide is a huge decision. So, I had a nightmare about it the night before."

Currently, Bunnie XO's feeling the ramifications of taking the medication. She gets very blunt about the aftermath of the smaller doses. "I s--- my brains out," she says. "I also got sick, I felt like I was gonna projectile vomit, so I had to eat watermelon, and then that made me feel better. And, like, today I had a little wave of some stuff, but I got through it."