Bunnie XO Explains Why She & Jelly Roll Cut Fundraiser Short for Suspended Middle Schooler

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO made headlines for coming to the defense of a Tennessee middle schooler allegedly suspended for a drawing. The student reportedly drew both of them for a school project focused on those who inspired the student. The two decided to make T-shirts featuring the student's drawing to raise funds for the girl and her family. However, the fundraiser has "sold out" and fans can't purchase the T-shirts.

Taking to Facebook, Bunnie XO explained that she decided to cut short the fundraiser due to some concerns that she had. In a lengthy statement, the celeb says she still stands by protecting the student. She wrote, "I cut the sale short yesterday after an hour because a lot of the things were coming forward about the mom. Tons of accusations with zero documentation."

She continued, "I too have toxic family so none of what they've said has moved me in any way. And everything the mom has said about the school has been backed by numerous other parents. But being a whistleblower for that school was never my intention. It's always been about this little girl having a voice."

However, Bunnie XO plans to put the funds from the fundraiser into a trust fund for the student. She & Jelly Roll want to do everything that they can to help the student. She said, "I also want the record to reflect that her mom has never once asked me for money. She's always maintained that this is about her daughter."

Fans React to Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO's News

In response to the news, several fans praised the two for helping the student. Many thought the idea of a trust fund was the right way to go. One person wrote, "A trust fund is perfect! Thank you for doing what you feel is right! I hope that little girl absolutely thrives through life!"

Another commented, "I love this idea Bunnie Xo . Trust funds are much better. Let the beautiful girl choose what she wants to do with it when she is of age. Thank you for all you do for this baby."

Still, another wrote, "I'm glad it's being put in a trust rather than just given to her parents."

Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll first caught wind of the middle schooler's situation earlier this week. Teachers reportedly assigned the student a project to draw a picture about what inspired her. She chose Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO as her project. However, the school allegedly suspended her because they called the drawing inappropriate.

In her own Facebook post, the student's mother explained, "So, she was reprimanded, she was sent home ... she went back the next day, where she was picked up again because of the bullying she sustained from this project, from the other kids. This was addressed [and] nothing was done."

The school has denied the suspension over the drawing, but Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll are standing by the student.