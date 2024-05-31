Bunnie XO Defends Jelly Roll's Use Of Marijuana: "When Willie Nelson Does, No One Says A Thing"

Bunnie XO is once again coming to her husband Jelly Roll's aid. Using her social media, she blasted the singer's harshest critics. Jelly Roll recently made ripples by getting honest about drugs. The artist is in favor of marijuana saying it helped save his life in a lot of ways, keeping him from harder drugs.

In a Facebook post, Bunnie XO highlighted a double standard, pointing out Willie Nelson. Nelson, like Snoop Dogg, has become iconic for the amount of weed that he smokes. It begs the question of would you smoke marijuana if Nelson offered you a joint? We know Luke Combs' answer.

Bunnie XO wrote, "All these ppl appalled at my husband's stance on Maryjane but when Willie Nelson does, no one says a thing. Y'all aren't ready for that conversation tho are we? Shoutout to Willie for always keeping it G & paving the way for artists like my husband."

Many of her followers seemed to agree with Bunnie. One wrote, "I don't partake anymore. But MJ can literally save people coming off really dangerous stuff. Cancer patients etc. I'll always support it!!!" Another wrote, "Maryjane has been one of my biggest helps getting over my H addiction. As far as I'm concerned I'm clean, people love to tell me I'm not cos I still puff but f*ck them, Im doing good!"

Jelly Roll Opens Up

Previously, Jelly Roll opened up to Taste of Country about his marijuana use. "I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety," he says. "This is a hot button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober."

He said the drug helped save his life. "I think a world without weed, Jelly Roll's drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright," he explains.

"I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything," he continues. "I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

Meanwhile, Nelson also credited the drug for keeping him alive as well. "I wouldn't be alive. It saved my life, really. I wouldn't have lived 85 years if I'd have kept drinking and smoking like I was when I was 30, 40 years old. I think that weed kept me from wanting to kill people," Nelson said via NBC. "Probably kept a lot of people from wanting to kill me, too — out there drunk, running around."