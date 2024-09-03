Bunnie XO Celebrates Her 8 Year Anniversary With Jelly Roll

The love story between Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll reaches another chapter in their book. They've been sticking it out together since 2016. Now, they celebrate another milestone on their road to forever together.

Recently, Bunnie took to Instagram to share a warm and tender tribute to her husband Jelly Roll. The couple celebrate their 8 year anniversary together, marrying one another back in 2016. She posts a number of pictures of the two over the years. Moreover, she lists exactly the amount of months, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds they've been married. "That's how long I've called you mine. Thank you for cutting your fingers on all of my jagged edges. Without you, I wouldn't be the woman I am today," she writes.

Bunnie XO Writes a Loving Tribute to Jelly Roll on Instagram

Additionally, Bunnie emphasizes that as much as she helps him through his struggles, he does just the same for her. By the end of the post, she cuts through the sweetness with a funny barb about how they've managed to be together this long. "People always talk about how much I've helped you, but I don't think they realize it was an even trade. 8 years J baby, you're now officially the longest relationship I've ever been in. Not sure if we should congratulate you or be concerned that you've survived, ?" she jests.

These two lovebirds have an awfully sweet marriage ceremony as well, albeit impromptu. Jelly Roll proposes to Bunnie Xo after a year of being together. He spontaneously pops the question onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

However, neither of them were looking to sit on the engagement. They were itching to be official right there and then. The clock almost hits midnight and they only have so long to get to the courthouse and finalize everything. After all is said and done, they become official right at the buzzer.