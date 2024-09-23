Dog Alerted Unaware Owner That She Had Breast Cancer

Dogs are so incredibly smart! If you have ever owned one, you know exactly what I mean. It's amazing how much they intuitively sense. People's beloved canine companions have alerted them to house fires, stayed with them if they were injured and alone, and loyally remain by their side through thick and thin. But I bet you never thought that a dog could let you know you have breast cancer! That actually happened to Cecy Gallegos-Staats, as reported by Newsweek.

Cecy, who is now 48 and makes her home in California, says that her precious dog, Buddy, a Chihuahua-Maltese mix, let her know that something was amiss. That is how she eventually discovered that she had breast cancer. Here are the details of this truly astonishing and heartwarming story.

Buddy Somehow Knew There Was A Problem, Confirming His Owner Cecy Gallegos-Staats' Breast Health Concerns

Buddy's Behavior Made Her Suspicious That She Had A Medical Issue Brewing

Almost two years ago, in November 2022, Cecy learned that she had a type of breast cancer called lobular carcinoma. She had a mammogram seven months earlier because she observed "physical changes in her breast," according to the outlet. Cecy was just told to come back in a year. She was still worried, though.

The Dog Was Acting Oddly

When an animal starts acting strangely, there is usually a very good reason. In this case, Cecy noticed Buddy's peculiar behavior. However, she wasn't precisely sure what to attribute it to. "He seemed unusually sad and would rest his head on my lap. It was as if he sensed my illness before I fully understood it myself." The dog would also "sniff her breast." Something was definitely up.

Cecy Felt That Buddy Was Trying His Best To Tell Her Something

She Went On TikTok

Cecy posted a video that showed Buddy "with a sad expression," per Newsweek, and Cecy added, "He knew I was sick at this point, and I kinda did too."

She had two additional mammograms prior to the yearlong deadline that doctors had given her. A biopsy was the next step. Cecy did indeed have breast cancer.

She exhorts women to pay close attention to their instincts when it comes to their health - and heed their dogs' perceptive instincts as well!