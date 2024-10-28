Buc-ee's Brisket Sandwich Prices Are Insane — I'll Stick With Fast Food

When Buc-ee's released their latest brisket sandwich, fans of the food joint were less than happy with the prices. At a staggering $13 for a single Big Buckin' Brisket Sandwich XXL, the price tag is making people second guess their visit to the chain.

Videos by Wide Open Country

However, the monstrously expensive Buc-ee's Brisket may be higher than many of their other prices, but it's no small snack. The sandwich itself comes in at almost a pound of their famous meat. That's enough to feed two very hungry people.

There is quite some discussion kicking up about the cost of the new food item. Many fans of the chain are happy to justify the price. They claim it is twice the size of their other brisket sandwiches. This would make the cost a little more reasonable, but there is no denying inflated prices.

Buc-ee's Brisket Prices Are a Sign Of The Times

As the cost of living creeps up, so do the prices of many food items. As several people have highlighted, Buc-ee's offers a solid $18 starting wage. The money has to come from somewhere, so it's probably the prices of their brisket that pay for it. Personally, if it means waiting staff are paid closer to living wage in the US, then I am all for a few expensive menu items.

But, as many also noted, it isn't just the Buc-ee's brisket prices that have been creeping up over the past few years. One user pointed out "Sheesh. I used to get their protein packs which were like $6ish... Now $9. Beef jerky around the same and also like $9."

However, it is impossible to source healthy, well-grown, and safe ingredients while avoiding jacking up prices. McDonald's rarely bumps up the costs, and their quality and safety take a hit because of it.

Sometimes I feel it is worth paying a little more for food to ensure the staff are being taken care of and I am not eating some nasty maggoty meal. But, this being said, a $13 price tag, even if it is an extra large Bucc-ee's brisket, is going to be a mighty blow to the wallet.