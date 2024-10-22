Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin Suffers Gruesome Injury — The Play Had Me Wincing And Holding My Own Leg

Chris Godwin suffered an awful injury in Monday's game. It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Baltimore Ravens. The Bucs were down 41-31 and there was only 43 seconds left to play when Godwin caught the ball thrown to him by a team mate.

Videos by Wide Open Country

That's when a Ravens' player swooped down and made a tackle that left Godwin's left foot limp.

In visible pain, Godwin couldn't bring himself to stand up as he braced himself on the ground. Seeing his foot flop against the floor as he struggled to get up sent an awful wince to my face. With so little time left, and with Mike Evans suffering an injury in the same match, it all feels a bit too much.

Many are blaming Todd Bowles, coach of the Bucs. Prior to both Evans' and Godwin's injuries, fans agree they should not have been on the field in the first place. And now two of their best players are out for a while.

Godwin Suffers Awful Injury

Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle. Bowles announced that Godwin will be out for the rest of the season. With Evans also out for several weeks thanks to his injury, the Bucs aren't looking so hot.

When Godwin got tackled, his team rushed over to him. The injury was so unsightly that the production team didn't want to replay the injury. He received the medical support he required and got carted off in a vehicle for further treatment.

Bowles can be seen laughing at the moment of the injury, some have pointed out on X. Many believe he should be fired for laughing at the brutal injury of one of his best players. Especially considering the player will be a free agent after this.

However, some believe it's an involuntary response. "or he just lost 2 WRs so it's more like "wooowwww give me a break"," suggests one.

"He always has a weird smile no matter what's going on. Maybe it's a nervous thing," suggests another.

I know that I sometimes crack a smile when feeling negative emotions, so can get behind the idea that he's not actually laughing at the ill-fated player.