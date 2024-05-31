Buc-ee's Founder's Son Facing 21 Felonies in Texas

The 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder, Don Wasek, has been indicted on 21 felony counts by a Texas grand jury. Mitchell Wasek allegedly recorded people in bathrooms "using the toilet, showering, changing clothes, and/or having sex."

Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced on Wednesday that Wasek has been charged with invasive visual recording of 13 individuals over two years.

The camera allegedly used in the crimes contained a memory card with videos recorded at several properties owned by the Wasek family. These properties included a house on Lake Travis. It also listed an apartment in Austin, Texas, as detailed in Mitchell Wasek's arrest affidavit.

"The Travis County District Attorney's Office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," Garza explained in a press release. "In this case, a group of independent Travis County community members heard the evidence and law and decided that Mr. Wasek's conduct was unlawful."

David Gonzalez, Wasek's attorney, explained to USA Today that his client's case centers on "the legal right to install cameras in one's own home." He also highlighted one of the "many thorny legal issues" at the core of the case. "Can a homeowner install a camera in their home without informing housekeepers or guests, or do guests hold a greater legal right than the homeowner?"

The Buc-ee's Founder's Son Potential Sentence Remains Unclear

In 2023, allegations arose from a woman and her friends reporting hidden recordings in a bathroom at Don Wasek's lake house. Court documents reveal Mitchell Wasek has bought numerous surveillance cameras and tech since 2019. He had them shipped to family properties in Austin, Dallas, and Telluride.

The exact duration of the Buc-ees founder's son's potential sentence remains uncertain if convicted in both cases. However, under Texas law, invasive visual recording is classified as a state jail felony. This carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail for each count.

The Buc-ee's, founded by Don Wasek and Arch Aplin III in 1982, has expanded nationwide since its inception. Meanwhile, Buc-ee's is now set to open its largest location ever in Luling, Texas, spanning over 75,000 square feet.

Of course, Buc-ee's remains celebrated for its spotless bathrooms and affordable gas. It's also popular for its diverse selection of specialty foods, especially the chain's barbecue brisket sandwiches.