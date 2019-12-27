What Happened to Bryan White?

If you remember the name Bryan White, you clearly were listening to '90s country music. The Lawton, Oklahoma native was raised by a musical family, encouraging young Bryan to learn musical instruments at a young age. His parents actually played in bands themselves. White played in his family's bands before deciding to pursue music himself.

When White first moved to Nashville, it wasn't a glamorous start. He sold t-shirts for the band Pearl River because his friend was the guitar player. The band would let him sing on stage occasionally and it was this connection that allowed him to meet record producers Billy Joe Walker, Jr. and Kyle Lehning, who landed him a record deal with Asylum Records in 1994. At the time, White was just 20 years old.

Bryan White was released in 1994 with debut single, "Eugene You Genius." Lehning and Walker actually helped produce the first album as well. While the first single didn't chart on the Billboard country charts, "Look at Me Now" charted, followed by No. 1 hits, "Someone Else's Star" and "Rebecca Lynn". These two No. 1 hits helped the album reach platinum status of over one million copies sold and are considered two of White's signature songs.

A couple of years later, White released his second album, Between Now and Forever. The country singer just continued to release hit after hit, skyrocketing to the top of the country music scene. Lead single, "I'm Not Supposed to Love You Anymore" reached No. 1 as did "So Much for Pretending."

The Right Place came out in 1997 with its most successful single, "Love Is the Right Place" reaching number 5 on the Billboard charts. The following year he even made an appearance on Shania Twain's "From This Moment On." How Lucky I Am and Greatest Hits followed, with How Lucky I Am producing top 30 single, "God Gave Me You."

White's fourth album was not as successful on the country charts as his first three. The singer decided to take a break from music and didn't release another album until 2006 when he released the Christmas EP My Christmas Project. Sixteen years after its release, "God Gave Me You" became a massive hit in the Philippines. Maine Mendoza (known as Yaya Dub) and Alden Richards chose the song as the theme song for their variety show "Eat Bulaga." White even traveled to the Philippines and performed it in 2015.

White has not stopped recording or loving music. He still lives in Nashville, where he also works as a songwriter. His songs have been recorded by artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Joe Diffie and Sawyer Brown. Dustbowl Dreams was released in 2009 and he continues to tour. For updated tour dates, visit his website.

In his downtime, White can be found spending time with his family; wife Erika Page and their children, Justin and Jackson.