Brutal Viral Video Shows Ravens Fan Assaulting Two Commanders Fans After Loss

Yesterday, a video of a Ravens fan assaulting two Commanders fans broke out on X. A Ravens fan who actively sought out Commanders fans to fight sparked the assault. This was likely due to the Ravens' 30-23 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

The man recording is another Ravens fan who supported the attacker verbally. The public screamed and stood back as the Ravens fan attacked without remorse.

Baltimore police are actively searching for the man who the internet was quick to identify. He has since lost his job and is likely undergoing legal consequences right now.

Ravens fan roaming the streets looking for random Commanders fans to beat up is INSANE https://t.co/tb4KndeEYs pic.twitter.com/bUTien1LtV — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 14, 2024

Ravens Fan Assaults Commanders Fans

The video starts with the recording Ravens fan yelling, "we've got a straggler!" as the Commanders fans are spotted. Taunting the Commanders fans, the attacker is quick to walk over and strike them. He scores a brutal hit in the face of one unprepared fan and grapples to the other.

After launching the second fan to the floor, he recovers and flexes to the camera. "I don't lose!" he yelled. The cameraman daps up the attacker and screams, "let's go!"

The unprompted attack and obnoxious support from the cameraman is a disgusting thing to see. Attacking some for merely supporting a team is a shameful act.

Thankfully, the internet was very quick to identify the man as Jack Callis. Someone posted his LinkedIn profile under a post of the video.

Callis was employed by the Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc insurance firm. After the release of the video, he has lost his job. The firm said, "MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed at our firm."

Although the physical pain and mental turmoil Jack Callis inflicted upon the two poor Commanders fans, he at least has suffered consequences. He was ID'd and fired, so the Baltimore police have probably found him too.

Information on his whereabouts and on any legal action against him are both unknown.