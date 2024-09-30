Brutal NFL Brawl Ends With Fan Nearly Dying: See Video

Total pandemonium broke out during an NFL game between the Saints and the Falcons. With a deep rivalry between the two teams, it's expected that the occasional rowdy scuffle will go down. However, nobody expected the sheer brutality that someone managed to capture on their phone during the brawl.

INSANE FIGHT: A #Falcons fan threw a #Saints fan to the ground and nearly killed him by stomping his head...



Football is never this serious. pic.twitter.com/wtbmUHIjOp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2024

There's a lot going on in the video. There are two fights, but the "main" altercation features a Falcons fan stomping on the head of a man wearing a red shirt. A woman tries restraining the man, but it's mostly a vain effort. The other guy lies motionless on the ground. Across social media, people reacted strongly to the video.

"People are messed up. When someone is unconscious on the ground, you don't stomp their head into the concrete. Throw him in jail," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user says. "ID these people, arrest them and put them in jail for a very long time. This has got to stop. It's a freaking game," another user agrees.

An NFL Fight Leads To A Fan Getting Their Head Stomped

"Sickening. We are all brothers and sisters no matter who we cheer for. We gotta be better to each other. No excuses. It's a game. Men betting thousands don't even flinch or show emotion when they win for lose." This is wholeheartedly true. I get that emotions run high during sports, but that's no reason to act like this.

If it gets to the point where someone could get seriously hurt -- or worse -- it's not worth it. "I haven't been to an Atlanta game in a while, but the game wasn't like this. There was banter, but not violence." There are always better ways to resolve tense situations when they could become physical.

"Only way ppl learn this is unacceptable is charging him with a felony assault charge ppl bring their kids to games and now we gotta worry about ppl like this taking things too far." While it's a small solace that children weren't hurt in the fight, there's always that possibility at something like a football game. We need to do better, y'all.