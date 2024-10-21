Bruce Willis Makes Rare Public Appearance Amid Dementia Battle

Bruce Willis recently made a rare public appearance amid his battle with dementia battle. The actor is struggling with both aphasia and dementia.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Paparazzi recently captured a picture of Willis in a car. The actor was taking an afternoon ride along with his security detail. Demi Moore recently opened up about Willis and his struggles with the disease.

"You know, I've said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he's at, he's stable," Moore said, per People.

'Stable' Bruce Willis, 69, seen riding in passenger side of car amid aphasia and dementia battles https://t.co/SjEFAmZ9ZY pic.twitter.com/JJ5J3BxC1A — Page Six (@PageSix) October 19, 2024

She added, "What I always encourage is to just meet them where they're at. When you're holding on to what was, I think it's a losing game, but when you show up to meet them where they're at, there is great beauty and sweetness."

Moore is supporting Willis through his difficult time and also is valuing the time they have together. The actor officially retired in 2022 after he developed frontotemporal dementia.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know," the family said in a written statement.

The statement continued: "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

Meanwhile, his daughter Tallulah opened up about how she's dealing with her father's illness. She said that it's been a tough time for the family.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it!" Tallulah captioned the post.