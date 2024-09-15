Bruce Willis' Ex Demi Moore Shares His Current Health Condition

What's happening with Bruce Willis remains one of the most tragic circumstances in Hollywood today. We're slowly watching him lose some of his basic motor functions due to his battle with frontotemporal dementia. Thankfully, his ex wife and star actress Demi Moore provides us with an update on his health status.

Recently, Demi Moore appears on The Drew Barrymore Show. There, the two actresses reminisce on their time working together on the 2003 film Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. Bruce Willis makes a minor cameo towards the beginning of the movie. Consequently, he comes up in their conversation and Barrymore asks Demi about how he's feeling. Moore keeps it rather brief out of respect for his privacy. "Given the givens, he's in a stable place," she says plainly.

Bruce Willis Remains in Stable Condition

Demi Moore remains close with Bruce Willis, despite divorcing back in 2000. They marry back in 1987 and share 3 kids, all at least 30 years old now. Their oldest is Rumer at 36 years old, then there's Scout at 33 and Talullah at 30. Moore even attends Willis' wedding to his second wife Emma Heming Willis in 2009. Together, Emma and Bruce share two daughters, 12 year old Mabel and Evelyn at 10.

Demi Moore remains close with Emma in addition to Bruce. The importance of keeping the family together is important for all parties involved. Consequently, all the families share birthdays and holidays with each other. Moreover, they all stay together in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her conversation with Drew Barrymore, Demi stresses the importance of helping her daughters cope with Willis' current health woes. She shares the best piece of advice she can give on grappling with the condition of Bruce. "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at. You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," Moore emphasizes. "And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."