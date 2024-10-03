Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photos With Dad

As most people know by now, beloved actor Bruce Willis, 69, whose career milestones include the Die Hard movie franchise and the successful TV series Moonlighting with Cybill Shepherd, has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Bruce's family has steadfastly been by his side and the public has given him their support and love as he navigates this challenging health situation.

His daughter, Tallulah, 30, whose mom is actress Demi Moore, has released some poignant throwback snaps with her dad on Instagram that are utterly heartwarming. The two could be any dad and daughter whose affection for each other obviously knows no bounds.

It's clear how much she adores her father. "Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives," Tallulah wrote in the caption via foxnews.com.

She said recently on the Today show via People, "It's hard. There's painful days but there's so much love. And it's really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we'd be best friends. I think he's very proud of me."

All anyone needs to do is look at these images to see what Bruce and Tallulah mean to each other. Nothing can ever change that. Here is more about what we know.

The Photos Touched A Chord With People

So many people enjoyed Bruce Willis's films over the years. They have been deeply touched by his medical situation and his daughter's unflagging bond with him. Several reacted to Tallulah's pics with moving messages of support and hope, as well as praise for Bruce's remarkable body of work.

One person posted, "you are loving your beloved."

A second noted, "He looks fabulous!! Love, love, live that man!!!

And yet a third said, "His love for you pops off the screen!"

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Bruce Willis Was Diagnosed With The Condition In February 2023

Per the Cleveland Clinic, "Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is a progressive brain disease. This means over time, it causes parts of your brain to deteriorate and stop working...[T]his condition affects your behavior or ability to speak and understand others. It's not curable or treatable, but some symptoms might be treatable."