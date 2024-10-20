Bruce Springsteen Plans To Keep Performing Until He Dies

The Boss doesn't show signs of stopping. Bruce Springsteen and his six-decade-long career won't end soon, as Springsteen himself has declared that he intends to continue touring until death separates him from the stage. The 75-year-old Hall of Famer surely loves performing, huh?

Springsteen appeared on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, October 18. While he was there promoting a new documentary called Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, he also told Graham that he is not hanging the boots - or his favorite Fender Tele-Esquire - any time soon

"You've never seen a hearse with luggage on top, so that will be it for me," he said. "I am going to keep going until it's over." With millions of albums sold, Springsteen knows how to captivate an audience with his music and presence.

With that said, the 20-time Grammy-winning Springsteen still experiences stage fright before stepping out in front of thousands of fans. "I get anticipatory anxiety," he said. "It's not quite the same thing as nervousness. It's a natural feeling to have before you go out to challenge yourself. If it wasn't there, I think there would be something wrong with you, and you couldn't do the job."

The Boss Biopic

Springsteen's documentary is not the only piece of media that will arrive surrounding The Boss. A Bruce Springsteen biopic named Deliver Me from Nowhere is currently in production and is set to begin filming in fall 2024. The film explores the making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska, an album released in 1982, featured as number 150 in Rolling Stone's The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020.

The Bear star, Jeremy Allen White is set to star as the Boss, and he talked about playing the legendary rocker in an interview with RQ. "I'm also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him and he's just the greatest guy," he said.

To prepare for the role, he has been watching and hearing Springsteen's concerts and interviews throughout the years thanks to YouTube. "That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing," White said.

Springsteen also spoke about his biopic in The Graham Norton Show, specifically about White's performance. "This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," he said. "It's difficult, but he is a great actor and sings pretty good."

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band premiers on October 25 on both Huly and Disney+.