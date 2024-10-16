Bruce Springsteen Opens Up About Wife’s Rare Cancer Diagnosis

Whether you love or hate him, it's hard not to feel for Bruce Springsteen right now. His wife is battling cancer, and he remains in her corner.

As a husband, I would imagine that it's hard seeing your significant other go through something like this. My wife was in the hospital last year when her potassium dropped, and I felt helpless in that moment. So if you're reading this, Bruce, I hope you're staying strong, and taking care of yourself out there.

The singer recently gave a positive, hopeful update on his wife Patti's cancer battle.

"She's doing good," Springsteen said via Fox News. "We caught it early, which was important."

But it's also been very tough on her physically. He said that his wife is frequently tired due to treatment and the cancer itself. "It's a tough disease," Springsteen said. "It's very fatiguing."

Springsteen also opened up about why the couple decided to go public with her cancer diagnosis. The singer explained that he didn't want fans to have to worry about her.

Bruce Springsteen Opens Up

"She hadn't played in the band in a long time, and people I don't think knew why," he said. "'Where's Patti?'"

Springsteen and Patti went public with her diagnosis while at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of Springsteen's documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

She announced that doctors diagnosed her with multiple myeloma in 2018. It's a "a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell."

"I've been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me," she said in the documentary. "In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early stage multiple myeloma."

She said that the cancer affects her immune system and can make her more sick.

"Every once in a while, I come to a show or two, and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat," Scialfa said. "That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that."