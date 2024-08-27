Bruce Springsteen Has Fiery Response To Retirement Rumors

Bruce Springsteen has had some health issues in recent years. Is the iconic musician about to hang up the guitar and mic for good?

Springsteen will be turning 75 this month. He's canceled a number of concerts over the past year. Fans are wondering how much more The Boss has to give. A rumor popped up that Springsteen is intending to retire after his crop of shows. Well, no one told Springsteen that. The musician officially put all those rumors to bed.

While playing in Philadelphia, Springsteen addressed whether he is retiring. The musician isn't looking for a farewell tour.

"We've been around 50 f—-ing years. And we ain't quitting," he told the crowd in a video shared to social media. "We ain't doing no farewell tour bulls—-! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

He said that enjoys having people cheer for him every day.

"Hell no! Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I want to quit that," he said sarcastically. In response, the crowd began to chant "Bruce!" in unison. The musician took a moment to soak everything in before saying, "That's it. That's all it takes. I ain't going anywhere!"

Bruce Springsteen On Retirement

Of course, when it does come time to retire, Springsteen may not have a choice. Earlier this year, Springsteen postponed several concerts on the order of doctors.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," a statement on his Instagram read.

"With this in mind, additional postponements are required for Airport Letnany in Prague (originally scheduled for May 28) and San Siro Stadium in Milan (originally scheduled for June 1 and 3). New dates for these shows will be announced shortly. Those wishing a refund will be able to obtain it at their original point of purchase. Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan."

What happens when doctors tell him it's time to call it quits?