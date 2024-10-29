Bruce Springsteen Denies Claims of Billionaire Status

There are two things I absolutely cannot stand in this life. First, there are the pocket watchers out there. Those who look at how much money you have and hate or clamor for it accordingly. Try and be a little normal about it and know when to mind your business. It's not our problem what someone spends on things when it's their choice. The other thing? I hate when a celebrity tries to be modest as if they aren't a full millionaire. Their lives are significantly easier and they still try to remain grounded. Somehow, Bruce Springsteen managed to be in both avenues and it's terrible.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Springsteen sat down with The Telegram for an interview. There, he reacts to a Forbes report back in July that gives a "conservative" estimate of his net worth at $1.1 billion. He doesn't necessarily throw a number out there but he does say that his spending habits prohibit him from being in the billions. "I'm not a billionaire. I wish I was, but they got that real wrong," Bruce says.

Bruce Springsteen Swears He's Not The Billionaire People Think He Is

Admittedly, I rolled my eyes super hard at Springsteen's response. Unless he has a gambling problem, I'm doubtful that Forbes is too far off from the real number. Back in 2021, he sold his entire music catalog to Sony Music for $500 million. That alone puts Bruce head and shoulders ahead of a majority of musicians on the planet. That doesn't even consider how successful he is on the touring circuit.

Additionally, Springsteen does confess that he spends money on a lot of 'superfluous things' in his life. However, he also pays a hefty and admirable toll to commit to his art. "I pay a tremendous amount of money to my band," Bruce says. "If you get the art right, the music right, and the band right, you go out and play every night like it's your last night on Earth. That was the serial philosophy of the band, and we're sticking to it."