Bruce Springsteen And Wife Perform Emotional Duet After Cancer Diagnosis

Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, performed a duet at the Sea Hear Now musical festival in New Jersey on Sunday. It wasn't an ordinary performance, however. Their song choice, a 1987 tune called "Tougher Than The Rest," was especially moving, given the circumstances.

Scialfa, 71, has disclosed that she has multiple myeloma, reported the New York Post. She has actually been dealing with the condition for six years, as noted in a documentary titled, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band."

The Boss was ecstatic to have his beloved missus sharing the microphone to sing with him at the event. He declared, ""We got my beautiful wife, Patti Scialfa, is with us!"

It isn't easy to be in the public eye and simultaneously grapple with a serious medical issue. That situation surfaced earlier this year when Kate Middleton, also known as the Princess of Wales, revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment. So Scialfa's joining her famous husband on stage to sing with him in the wake of her announcement was a meaningful watershed moment.

What Is Multiple Myeloma?

It Is A Type Of Cancer

Multiple myeloma is described by the Cleveland Clinic as a condition that happens when healthy plasma cells become abnormal cells that multiply and produce abnormal antibodies. This change starts a cascade of medical issues and conditions that can affect your bones, your kidneys and your body's ability to make healthy red and while blood cells and platelets."

There is no cure. However, the progression of the disease can be slowed down with treatment. "Multiple myeloma is rare, affecting about 7 people out of 100,000 people each year."

Patti Scialfa Said That She Is Now Cautious About How Much She Does

Scialfa Is Focused On Maintaining Her Well-Being

"Touring [with the band] as become a challenge for me," Scialfa acknowledged in the film. "This [disease] affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go. Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that's been a treat."

And a treat for all your and Bruce's fans as well!