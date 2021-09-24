Brooks & Dunn Participate in TikTok's 'Neon Moon' Dance Craze

TikTok trends signal what's hot in country music beyond introducing us to Randy Travis and Tim McGraw's favorite up-and-coming artists. The popular social media app joins Spotify in establishing that Gen Z (folks born between 1997 and 2012) joins older fans in eating up '90s country classics.

For example, a remix of Brooks & Dunn's 1992 country hit "Neon Moon" spawned a TikTok dance craze for country music lovers of all ages. It's gotten so huge that the superstar duo of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn recently joined in the fun. They mirror the viral trend's dance moves while Brooks manages to not spill whatever's in his red Solo cup. In the process, they taught those of us with fond and vivid memories of the '90s that the @brooksanddunn TikTok account is a thing.

"It's crazy cool to see all your videos, keep 'em coming!," reads a social media caption that doubles as a challenge that country music TikTok will surely accept.

The original "Neon Moon" single's from Brooks & Dunn's debut album, Brand New Man. The title track and "Neon Moon" were among the four straight No. 1 hits that launched the duo's career, with the other two being "My Next Broken Heart" and "Boot Scootin' Boogie."

Brooks & Dunn revisited the song with Kacey Musgraves in 2019 for its collaborative Reboot album.

"Neon Moon" Lyrics

When the sun goes down on my side of town

That lonesome feeling comes to my door

And the whole world turns blue

There's a rundown bar 'cross the railroad tracks

I got a table for two way in the back

Where I sit alone and think of losing you

I spend most every night

Beneath the light

Of a neon moon

Now if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

I think of two young lovers running wild and free

I close my eyes and sometimes see

You in the shadows of this smoke-filled room

No telling how many tears I've sat here and cried

Or how many lies that I've lied

Telling my poor heart she'll come back someday

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

The jukebox plays on, drink by drink

And the words of every sad song seem to say what I think

And its hurt inside of me, ain't never gonna end

Oh, but I'll be alright

As long as there's light

From a neon moon

Oh, if you lose your one and only

There's always room here for the lonely

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

To watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

Oh, watch your broken dreams

Dance in and out of the beams

Of a neon moon

