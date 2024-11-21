Brooks & Dunn Team Up With Jelly Roll For An Emotional Rendition Of "Believe" At The CMA Awards

Brooks & Dunn and Jelly Roll teamed up at the CMA Awards. The trio brought plenty of emotions for a teary rendition of "Believe." It was a crowd pleaser!

Videos by Wide Open Country

One wrote, "Omgoodness Jelly Roll with Brooks and Dunn gonna make me tear up!"

Another wrote, "The one song that will always make me cry "I Believe" by Brooks and Dunn. I've missed hearing them sing it live, not bad Jelly Roll."

Yet another wrote, "Jelly Roll was the ONLY choice for Believe. Full stop."

Brooks & Dunn Perform at The CMA Awards

Hopefully, the Brooks & Dunn performance tonight makes up for their absolute catastrophe earlier this year. Back in April, Kix and Ronnie joined together to honor the passing of Toby Keith by performing "Shoulda Been a Cowboy." However, not everyone was thrilled with the results. People note how the pair mess lyrics up and didn't truly capture the essence of the country legend. One person says, "Ronnie Dunn should've spent less time dyeing his hair and more time actually learning some lyrics because Brooks and Dunn absolutely did a disservice to Toby Keith with Should've Been A Cowboy."

Thankfully, they went back to the basics tonight. Still, that Toby Keith record clearly meant a lot to Brooks & Dunn. Moreover, Ronnie Dunn expresses how the late country great was much more than his politics. " "Among country acts, only Merle Haggard and Alan Jackson have written more of their own hits, and if Toby were here, he'd tell you that. Many people tried to portray him as one-dimensional, and he wasn't," Dunn says. "We know, we've been on the road with him. Keith didn't write about politics so much as he wrote about communities."

Jelly Roll's performance this year comes on the heels of a massive night for him at the 2023 CMA Awards. He won New Artist of the Year to rapturous applause and delivered a deeply moving acceptance speech in the process. "There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year," Jelly says at the time. "I don't know where you're at in your life. Or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you success is on the other side of it — I want to tell you it's gonna be okay. I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason. Because what's in front of you is so much more important than what's behind you!"