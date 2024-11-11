Brooks & Dunn Praise Morgan Wallen As Songwriter, Compare His Troubles With The Law To Johnny Cash (Exclusive)

Consider Brooks & Dunn firmly in Morgan Wallen's corner. We recently had the chance to talk with the iconic duo about their upcoming album Reboot II. Talks turned to Wallen, who appears on the album. The duo are also performing at Wallen's upcoming Sand In My Boots festival.

"Wallen couldn't be any nicer. He's one of the guys. That's it. That's it," Ronnie Dunn told Wide Open Country exclusively.

Likewise, Kix Brooks said, "Absolutely. And a songwriter."

"A really good songwriter. A gifted songwriter," Dunn agreed. Brooks mentioned that Wallen has several bangers in his catalog that he loves. He said, "I won't say that every song kills me, but he has a handful of songs that kill me."

Dunn also had praised for Wallen's gift as a song writer, saying, "As a songwriter, he has our attention for sure in a good way."

Of course, talks turned to Wallen's walk on the wild side. The artist has garnered controversy in recent times thanks to his drunken mistakes. Throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar in Nashville drew national attention. It also left him facing possible prison time over the incident.

Brooks And Dunn Talks Morgan Wallen

Brooks said, "He's gotten himself into trouble like young people who have this sort of fame poured all over them. He might have got overserved and did some things he probably regrets."

Of course, Wallen is far from the only country singer to get in trouble. Dunn said, "Like Johnny Cash. Like Waylon."

Brooks admitted that they had some nights they regretted as well, saying, "There's been plenty of nights where I woke up the next day and went oh what did we do?"

But neither is willing to tell what's the worst thing they ever done. Dunn said, "Nothing we can talk about."

Wallen will feature on the duo's Reboot II album. He's featured on a new take of their song "Neon Moon," singing the first verse of the song. Previously, Wallen called the two their musical heroes.

"Pretty much whatever vehicle I got into as a kid it was blaring [Brooks & Dunn's] music," Wallen said. "It's a little bit intimidating and challenging, and for me, I don't wanna stray too far from what I consider something that's perfect. We added a little bit of flavor to it, but it still keeps a lot of the OG too."

Reboot II comes out on November 15.