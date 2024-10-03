Brooks & Dunn Call Country Music Industry Cutthroat, Say Artists Actually Hate Each Other

If you're planning to enter the music industry then Brooks & Dunn has some sound advice for you. You better watch your back. The country music industry isn't a place of holding hands and singing in a circle. It sounds much more like Game of Thrones.

Speaking with Theo Von on his This Past Weekend podcast via Whiskey Riff, Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn said he doesn't have any advice for upcoming artists. He said that the industry is cutthroat and competitive. The singer also said most artists secretly hate one another.

"But no, no. As friendly as they say the world of country music is, it's so darn competitive. Everyone hates one another. They act like they don't on TV," he said. "Big-time competitive. One of my favorite things is Dolly Parton in an interview year and years ago, they were talking about somebody. And she just goes, 'Oh honey, there's room for everybody.' No, there's not. You want to get down to it? No, there's not."

Brooks & Dunn Talk Industry

Dunn thinks it's just a natural part of the business. Everyone wants a No. 1 hit, and generally, he says that's how singers judge their success. Fans and love for the craft is one thing. But in the country music world, everyone wants to be the top dog.

"I think just by nature to be here and be in this game, in your game, there's a competitive dynamic that runs through it," he said. "But that's also what keeps you going."

Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn offers a gentler observation. While things are competitive, Brooks said there is an opportunity to make friends. Strong bonds do form from collaborations. Brooks said many artists reach a place where they're content with their careers.

He said, "Well, we do make some real friends along the way... We got real friends, the competition... I can't say, I don't know maybe it does go away (the competition) or something. At some point in your life, you have success; you still want to succeed. But you're just not so ferocious."

He added, "It's like when you're starting, everything matters, and not that everything doesn't matter anymore, but it's like everything...just turn down the heat a little bit and simmer... You build confidence, too."