Hallmark Star Brooke Burns Survived a Dangerous Spinal Cord Injury in 2005

Like many TV stars, Brooke Burns has gravitated to Lifetime and Hallmark Channel since becoming a mom. She's done everything from starring on an iconic TV show to hosting a game show and she's not stopping anytime soon. Interestingly enough, Burns never really thought she'd end up as an actress. From the time she was very young, the goal to was study ballet.

Originally from Dallas, Texas, Brooke Elizabeth Burns grew up spending the majority of her childhood as a ballet dancer. She was so serious about it, she moved to Europe with her family when she was just 12 years old to study with the Romanian Opera Ballet. Unfortunately, her career was tragically cut short just three years later when a skiing accident resulted in a knee injury. So Burns proceeded to model in Paris and Munich before ultimately moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Burns kicked off her career with the TV series Out of the Blue followed by roles on Ally McBeal and the film Shallow Hal. She proceeded to appear on Baywatch as Jessie Owens, Just Shoot Me, Dog Eat Dog, North Shore, Pepper Dennis, Melrose Place, CSI: Miami, Drop Dead Diva, Titanic II, Where Hope Grows, A Sister's Revenge, and Borderline Murder. She's also well known for being a game show host on the GSN's Dog Eat Dog, Hole in the Wall, the Emmy Award-nominated The Chase, and most recently, Master Minds.

But for the past few years, Burns has become a recognizable face in Lifetime and Hallmark movies. She starred in the Hallmark Christmas movie Christmas Connection and is in the midst of starring in a series of The Gourmet Detective films with Dylan Neal. The actress has really enjoyed making the films so far and hopes that viewers are enjoying them as much as she is. It's safe to say, she has nothing to worry about. The movies are so charming with Burns starring as a serious San Fransico police officer assisted by the "gourmet detective" Dylan Neal that brings a ton of comedic relief.

"I just hope that people really enjoy watching it," she explained to Assignment X.

"Dylan and I have great chemistry on the show, which I think is key to something like this really working, and if you were ever a fan of MURDER SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, which I was growing up, then you'll like this show."

In 2005, Burns cracked her head diving into her pool, resulting in an incredibly serious spinal cord injury. Thanks to a friend who was a trained firefighter who helped her immediately following the accident, she's one of the few to suffer such a serious injury not to end up as a quadriplegic. As a result of her experience, she is involved with the non-profit Life Rolls On, which helps those who have suffered spinal cord injuries.

Outside of work, Burns is a mom! She has one daughter with her first husband, actor Julian McMahon, Madison. She has a second daughter, Declan Welles, with her current husband Gavin O'Connor as well as a step-daughter, Bronwen. She had Declan when Madison was a teenager and was excited to get to have that experience all over again.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2021.

