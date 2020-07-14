Toby Keith Honors 'Broken Bridges' Co-Star Kelly Preston: 'You Were Our Daily Sunshine'

Country music star Toby Keith was among the celebrities paying tribute on social media over the weekend to actor and model Kelly Preston, who passed away on Sunday (July 12) following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was only 57.

Keith and Preston co-starred in the 2006 film Broken Bridges. Keith played country singer Bo Price, while Preston was cast as his hometown love interest, Angela Delton.

RIP Kelly Preston. I was blessed to do a film with you. You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family. -T pic.twitter.com/bfOskHfRyA — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) July 13, 2020

"RIP Kelly Preston," began Keith's tribute, as posted on Twitter. "I was blessed to do a film with you. You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family."

The feature film, directed by Steven Goldmann, also features Burt Reynolds as Jake Delton, Tess Harper as Dixie Rose Delton, Lindsey Haun as Price's 16-year-old daughter Dixie Leigh Delton and Willie Nelson and BeBe Winans as themselves.

Although the film was a box office bust, earning just $252,539 against an $11 million budget, it's found an audience via DVD sales through Amazon and other retailers. Constant airings on CMT (Country Music Television) also brought more eyes to Preston's co-starring gig with a country star.

Preston married fellow Hollywood star John Travolta in 1991. The couple had three children: the late Jett Travolta and his younger siblings Ella Blue and Benjamin.

Broken Bridges wasn't the only time Preston shared the screen with a country singer. She appears with country moonlighter Mary Kay Place in the 1996 Laura Dern film Citizen Ruth and with John Prine in 2001's Daddy and Them.

I’m unbelievably saddened by the news that Kelly Preston has passed and at such a young age. A beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known. My heart breaks for John and the kids 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/kDophIwa6y — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 13, 2020

Shania Twain, a Travolta co-star in the 2019 film Trading Paint, also shared her well-wishes online, calling Preston "a beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known."