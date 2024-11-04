Broke In More Ways Than One: Dementia Is Tied To Your Bank Account As Much As Your Health According To Study

Everyone wants to be rich. Even if you don't crave being a billionaire, I am sure you wouldn't turn down a few extra hundred thousand dollars. You could finally take that vacation, or repair your home, or help a family member. Well, now there is yet another reason to crave more money. Apparently dementia is tied to your bank account. That's right, somehow having a higher flow of cash lessens your chance of this cognitive impairment.

Dementia Is Tied To Your Bank Account: The Connection You Didn't Know About

Turns out it is not just your genes that affect the outcome of your health, it is also your job and financial standing. A peer-reviewed study shared that those with higher education and more money were less likely to develop cognitive impairments as well as dementia. The study found the following:

That "having a post-secondary education level was linked with a 43% lower chance of moving from a healthy cognitive state to mild cognitive impairment." As well as, " being in the wealthiest third of the population was linked with a 26% lower chance of shifting from mild cognitive impairment to dementia." So if you finished post-secondary education and are in the wealthiest population, your chances of getting dementia significantly decrease.

However, why is dementia tied to your bank account? While "the study cannot provide exact explanations of why certain socioeconomic factors impact cognitive health" there are some theories. There is a sort of power that comes with financial stability. Having a higher degree of education and more money opens a lot of doors, thus providing you with many resources.

With more knowledge and more money you would not only have access to information about brain health, but the funds to support it and deal with any issues that arise.

What If I Am Not Rich? How Do I Prevent Dementia

If you are like the average American you are not rolling in excess amounts of cash. So are we just expected to accept our fate? If you don't have a surplus of income you are doomed to suffer cognitive impairments that later lead to dementia? No, there are still things you can do to protect your brain health. While this research did suggest that dementia can be tied to your bank account, it is not the only factor.

First thing you can do, is what your parents have been telling you from the beginning...stay in school. The NY Post shared that "those who attended college were 81% more likely to better their brain." So staying in school and gaining as much insight and knowledge as you can is beneficial.

If you are past school age, or cannot afford college here are some other things you can do to lessen your chances of dementia or other cognitive difficulties later in life. Alzheimers.gov argues that while there is no definitive way to prevent yourself from getting dementia, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk. Here are some general lifestyle tips that may "help address risk factors that have been associated with these diseases."

Practical Steps You Can Take

