Brittany Mahomes Doubles Down After Backlash From Liking One Of Trump's Social Media Posts

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is defending herself from online backlash. This comes after Mahomes reportedly liked an Instagram post from Donald Trump.

Mahomes chose to respond to the controversy with a quote from preacher Shanae Pruitt. It read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today...You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You have differing views, and still be kind."

She added, "Read that again!" to the caption.

So what did Mahomes do exactly? On August 13, Trump posted "The 2024 GOP Platform" on his Instagram. The post referred to what Trump wanted to accomplish if he gained access to the White House again. It was basically his policy. Some took issue with Trump's rhetoric and also the man himself.

Mahomes enters the story by liking and later unliking the post after garnering backlash. Several people attacked her online about the incident. Brittany took to her Instagram story to write, "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

Brittany Mahomes Garners Controversy

Neither Mahomes nor her husband Patrick have revealed their political beliefs publicly. However, it's not the first time that Mahomeshas talked about Trump. Previously in 2017, she wrote that Trump had "offended waaaay too many people." It appeared to be in response to the controversy around the national anthem protests in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has tried to be politically Switzerland. "I don't want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he told the outlet. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Following the controversy, conservative commentator Candace Owens defended her. "Britney Mahomes is under fire, uh, because she liked a Trump post, it's like a thing right now, I guess. You've gotta love Hollywood. We're so accepting. We just love everyone. Love is love, love, love," she joked.

"Let someone like a post, which they're allowed to do because it's an election and you are not required to vote one way or the other. And that's what Brittany Mahomes did, she sure stepped in it, she apparently liked a Trump post," she continued. "This is the post that she has, that she liked, and has since unliked because she has received so much heat for it."