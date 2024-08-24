Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at Swifties Over Trump Post

Being Taylor Swift's friend seems to come with a ton of baggage. Sure, you have a ton of paparazzi but that comes with the territory of being a famous public figure. However, it also must be difficult to adjust to the intense fanbase Taylor Swift cultivates. They often fight against anyone that might bring bad optics to the 'Shake It Off' pop star. Brittany Mahomes is experiencing this firsthand.

Recently, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick, faces some backlash from the Swifties. A screenshot circulates online, showing her in the likes of a pro Donald Trump Instagram post. Consequently, the Swifties go into defense mode and want their favorite pop star to stop associating with her. One person tweets, "while we're at it i always thought it was ridiculous that brittany mahomes was hailed as some wildly accomplished girlboss when she's quite literally just a girl who lucked out in life. her hs bf turned out to be super talented & anything she has accomplished is due to his money."

Additionally, one person feels quite the whiplash of whether or not they like her. "brittany mahomes has been such a rollercoaster for me," they write. "i didn't like her then she grew on me then I REALLY liked her and now she is a trump supporter???????"

Brittany Mahomes Fires Back at Taylor Swift's Diehard Fans Online

Now, Brittany finds herself on the ropes. However, she isn't going down without stating her position on the controversy. She posts on an Instagram story, "To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

This isn't the first time Brittany clashes with people online either. During the peak Swift experience in the last NFL season, Mahomes often found herself in the crosshairs right with her. People feel as if she's annoying and obnoxious because of her loud, overwhelming enthusiasm. Moreover, she would also hang out with the similarly polarizing little brother of Patrick Mahomes, Jackson. Evidently, no amount of online backlash seems to faze Brittany too much.