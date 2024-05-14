Brittany Mahomes Channels Her Inner Cowgirl With SI Swimsuit Sneak Peek

We're still friends after the whole Gayle King debacle, right? No? You're still upset? Okay, let's see... Oh! Let's talk about Brittany Mahomes and her behind-the-scenes showcase for an upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue! That should do the trick!

The former soccer player turned sports team owner laid it all on the line on Instagram! Mahomes simply captioned the video "a moment for [at]si_swimsuit launch day," followed by a montage of her experiences shooting for SIS. She's rocking the cowboy hat and everything! She's got it all — she's attractive, she isn't attached to anything controversial, and she married her high school sweetheart!

Surely, surely, we can all be on the same page with this one, drool a little (if you must), and let this woman live her best life!

Butter Face. — DadMemes (@MemesDadd) May 14, 2024

...Huh? Wait, what?

When I was growing up the Super Bowl QB married the SI models. Now the QB marries a mid and she becomes a fake swimsuit model. ? world — Jason Morgan (@Jasonmorgan35) May 14, 2024

No, no, no. We're not doing this.

Didn't she fracture her spine like a few weeks ago? How does this work? — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) May 14, 2024

What is going on? I need to know — what is that username, what is this post? I... you know what? I'm going to cherry-pick the good posts! Yeah! Let's go back to our happy place!

Brittany Mahomes' Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Honors

We're recentering, and we're moving on! Let's peek over at Instagram and leave X alone. What do fans think over there?

"Wow, Mama wearing a pretty skimpy thong, And wearing it well. Just proves that you can have kids and look good too, as long as you exercise and married to the greatest quarterback," says one Instagram user. Okay. I think the back half of that comment is a little unnecessary, but we're slowly getting back to the basics of human decency!

"YES! This is what everyone needs to learn - more support less jealousy." Give me the sweet dopamine of kindness on the internet, Instagram. I don't know when you became the beacon of sanity among the popular social media haunts, but I'm not going to complain! Let's see, how about one more for the road?

"Smoke Show!!! You and your family are the best KC ambassadors. Well done, lady."

Well done, lady. Gotta say, I love that. It may be impersonal, but I'll take that over whatever the heck is happening on X at any given moment on any given subject. We want peace and positivity in this house, okay? Leave the nonsense at the door!