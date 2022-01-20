Brittany Aldean Secretly Hosted Katelyn Brown’s Baby Shower: 'A Magical Night'

It looks like the surprises just keep on coming. Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae welcomed their second daughter, Kodi Jane, on December 30, surprising the world with their bundle of joy. The proud parents announced the arrival of the baby girl on their Instagram, revealing that Kingsley Rose, their 2-year-old daughter, was officially a big sister!

Adding on the surprise, Brown revealed that one of her close friends, Brittany Aldean, who is married to country music Jason Aldean, had actually thrown her a baby shower a while back. Not only that, but they had shared images on social media months before and kept it a secret from all of us!

Basically, back in October Aldean had posted several photos of her and a few friends attending a "boujee girls night sleepover." All the women in the photo were wearing pink pajamas. Turns out that the pajama party was actually Browns' shower!

Fast forward to January, Aldean finally revealed the surprise, sharing a video with the caption, "It wasn't a sleepover... It was a baby shower for the most beautiful girl!!!💕 We loved celebrating you and baby Kodi, @katelynbrown ❣️ Y'all are so very loved!!! (What a fun secret to keep☺️)." Brown was celebrated by Realynn, Aldean, and other surrounded by pink decorations, dubbing the night at the "epitome of the ultimate sleepover."

Brown went on to post some images herself, thanking Aldean for hosting, saying, "Remember these? It was my baby sprinkle for Kodi!!👼🏼💕 Thank you @brittanyaldean for hosting a magical night and all my girls for coming to celebrate with us 🦋"

While Raelynn shared an image of her and Brown, cradling her baby bump, saying, "My favorite girls! Love you @katelynbrown and Kodi Jane so much! Daisy has the ultimate girl gang 💕."

What a sweet, sweet surprise!

