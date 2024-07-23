Brittany Aldean Continues Her Beef With Maren Morris

Brittany Aldean pours gasoline on an already hot beef between herself and Maren Morris. Jason's wife boldly claims hypocrisy and throws her to the fire over her views.

For a little bit of a review, this beef begins when Brittany posts a video of herself with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."

Consequently, Maren indirectly responds via another country singer's post. "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ons and zip it, insurrection Barbie," Maren remarks.

Brittany quickly retorts, playing on her name with 'Karen Morris,' guys like Tucker Carlson involve themselves in the spat. It all gets highly annoying very quickly. However, the Aldeans aren't inclined to call off the online war just yet. Recently, they join a podcast and Brittany discusses her side of things.

Brittany Aldean claims that this issue stems more than just a couple digs on the internet. Rather, she says that Maren Morris sticks with a posse of people in Nashville that don't jibe with her. Additionally, Aldean takes issue with the pop/country singer claiming women empowerment while slashing at her. "She's got a group of friends here in Nashville that they just, have it out for me for whatever reason. To be so pro-woman and all the bullshit - you're not, because I've never said a word to you and you come for me why? Because I'm an easy target because I'm a wife, and I don't have a stage as a platform, but I have social media?" she says.

Brittany Aldean Stands Firm in Her Stance That Ignites Maren Morris Beef

Still, Brittany remains firmly against what Maren Morris stands for and isn't afraid to speak on it during the podcast. She states how grateful she is for her 'tomboy phase' and her parents allowing her to experience and grow out of it. "Thank the Lord my parents allowed me to go through my tomboy phase without changing my gender, because it's so common these days," Aldean says.

Moreover, Brittany braces herself and argues that Maren should be the bigger person to enforce positivity. "She started to make fun of my business, which at the time was hair extensions," Aldean continues. "But to me it's like, once again, going back to the feminist movement, aren't you supposed to be all peace, love and all inclusivity and all the things? Why are you coming for me like that about my business?"

Ultimately, Aldean argues that Maren and others should commend her ambitions and her hard work as a mother and woman. "I don't need to work. I choose to work. Let's do that too," Brittany prefaces. "I am a working woman who doesn't have to, who wants to provide for my children and my family, and that should be something to be proud of, not put down."