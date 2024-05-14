British Woman Punches Crocodile In Face, Gets Honored By The King

There's more than one way to skin a crocodile. When the reptile threatened her twin sister, a British woman went on the attack angrily punching the animal in the face. Now, she's being honored by King Charles for being a total bada—. What have you done with your life?

King Charles will award Georgia Laurie the King's Gallantry Medal for her heroic efforts. According to the New York Post, the British woman feels honored by the acknowledgement. "I feel really privileged, it's a silver lining to have come out of the terrible ordeal," Georgia said. "It's an honor, I was so shocked when I received the letter because I didn't see it coming, I didn't expect it."

It all started in Puerto Escondido, Mexico in June 2021. Honestly, I didn't know they had crocodiles in Mexico so the more you know. Their guide told Georgia and her twin sister Melissa that it was safe to swim in the Manialtepec Lagoon. They soon learned that was deadly incorrect.

British Woman Saves Sister From Crocodile

A crocodile attacked Melissa as she was getting out of the water. "It all happened very quickly," Melissa said. "When I was bitten and dragged under water, I thought ... 'That's it, I'm a goner." Cue some WWE intro music because Georgia laid the smackdown on the crocodile.

She punched the crocodile in the face with one hand while using the other to keep her sister's head out of the water. She prevented it from performing it's death-roll on Melissa with a firm five finger death punch. Still, Melissa was seriously injured with bite wounds on her torso, a broken wrist, and wounds on her leg.

"I could feel myself losing grip of our bond when I was on the boat." She thought she was dying. "I was saying, 'Hug me, Georgia, hug me, I'm dying' ... I was biting onto her shoulder to stay connected to her," Melissa recalled. "She sang 'Stand By Me' and 'Don't Worry About A Thing.' She sang them on repeat to keep me calm — she was so brave."

Melissa came close to death. She developed life-threatening sepsis, and doctors placed her in a medically induced coma. However, she survived."The further away it gets, the less it feels real," Georgia said."We are much closer now as a result of what happened — our bond was severed when I thought that she had died."

"What's made this story so incredible is Melissa's unwavering bravery throughout it all because she was so strong during it and I don't think I would be here without her, she really gave me the strength to keep fighting," Georgia added.