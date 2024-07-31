British Man Comes Face To Face With Attacker Following Deadly Stabbing At Taylor Swift Themed Workshop

A British man recently opened up about a disturbing encounter with the attacker of a deadly mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed workshop. The man worked as a window washer when he discovered the horrific aftermath of the mass stabbing at the Swift workshop. The stabbing killed three young girls and injured several more.

Joel Verite said he and a co-worker were on their lunch break when they saw an injured girl stumble out of The Hart Space. It's where the Swift workshop took place. He quickly rushed to her aid.

"I jumped out the car and I just asked her if she was alright," Verite told SkyNews. "She just looked in complete shock and had blood all over her body. She just screamed at me: 'He's killing kids over there, he's killing kids over there'."

As soon as he spotted the girl, Verite quickly called the police. He also spotted a woman transporting several injured children in her car. She told him about the attack. Verite said he rushed into the Swift-themed workshop. That's when he came face to face with the attacker on a flight of stairs.

Man Faces Attacker

"I look up and there's this guy with a knife," he says. "We locked eyes and then he scurried off."

"I thought: 'There are more people in there,' and I just wanted to hurt him so bad," Verite recalled. "But I wanted to help people. So I came outside and I was screaming because I knew where he was." Verite ended up smashing the door and preventing the suspect from escaping. He then told authorities where to find the attacker. Meanwhile, he helped carry out injured children.

Following the attack, Verite said he's struggling a lot with emotions. He said he felt devastated by all the violence and death. "I'm a new dad and that was one of the hardest things for me, seeing these children in that position," he said. "I feel disgusted and really upset for all the parents and all the children who had to go through that."

"I'm not going to label myself a hero," he said. "I'm happy that I've at least managed to save at least one life, if not more."