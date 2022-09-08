Brit Taylor Sings About Her Own Slice Of Paradise On 'Cabin In The Woods' [Premiere]

Eastern Kentucky born, Nashville-based artist Brit Taylor invites listeners into her home on her foot-stomping new single "Cabin In The Woods" premiering exclusively today at Wide Open Country.

Raised in the hollers of Hindman, Kentucky, Taylor has her roots now firmly in Tennessee thanks to a farmhouse she shares with husband and fellow musician Adam Chaffins in Mount Juliet. A quaint slice of paradise away from the hustle and bustle of Nashville, Taylor repeatedly touches on the irreplaceable quality of here mini-homestead throughout the song, singing "Well I wouldn't trade it for a mansion on a hill / A condo in Cabo or a million dollar bill / only thing missing is a little company / to hunker down here by the fire with me."

Sitting at the crossroads of country and bluegrass, the Jason White co-write also touches on the simpler things in life like "an old pond through the trees," her trusty old dog Whiskey by her side and her favorite whiskey drink in hand as past and present pleasantries collide.

Listen to "Cabin In The Woods" below.

"'Cabin In The Woods' was written with a light, happy heart and deep gratitude that my house was finally my own," Taylor tells Wide Open Country. "I didn't have to fear losing it anymore. I had started dating again and seeing friends. I loved sitting on my porch and seeing cars come down the driveway, just having people over to my place to sit around the fire with my dog and me, enjoying a Kentucky bourbon and some good music."

The song is the first single from Taylor's forthcoming Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson produced album Kentucky Blue and the follow-up to 2020's Real Me. According to Taylor, she first connected with Ferguson through her friend Dub Cornett in July 2021 and sent him a text shortly thereafter to inquire about making a record together.

"He immediately responded with 'how about me and Sturgill do it?,'" says Taylor. "I thought he was joking, but Ferg doesn't joke when it comes to that kind of stuff. He had it all worked out in a matter of minutes after calling Sturgill to talk about it. Then [Sturgill] called me and said 'August 26, 27, and 28. Put it down, we're going to cut your record.' I couldn't believe it!"

"Let me say I've been lucky enough to work with some really great artists from Kentucky--Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, to name two, and it seems there's no end to the talent that comes from there," Ferguson says. "One of those is Brit Taylor. 'Cabin in the Woods' is a shining example of her singing and songwriting talents. Give it a chance. You won't be sorry."

"Cabin In The Woods" is Taylor's first release since July 2021's Real Me (Deluxe) that included covers of Dwight Yoakam's "Ain't That Lonely Yet," Peter and Gordon's "I Go To Pieces" and the all-new original "At Least There's No Babies."

