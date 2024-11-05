Bridge Collapse Traps Man Underneath Tractor In Creek

Monday, around 3 pm, Woodstock Fire and Rescue responded to a man stuck under his tractor in a creek. The collapse happened in the 3200 block of N. Route 47 in unincorporated Woodstock.

It is unknown why the wooden bridge collapsed. It had completely subsided, tossing the tractor and its driver into the creek. It's likely the bridge experienced natural degradation and could no longer handle the weight of such vehicles.

The man was "trapped for over 30 minutes before first responders arrived," according to the statement posted by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District. First responders hit the scene within four minutes of receiving the water rescue call.

Thankfully, firefighters lifted the tractor. The man was taken and brought to an awaiting ambulance. He was then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

"The man sustained serious injuries from the collapse and entrapment, and severe hypothermia due to water exposure," the post detailed. His current status is unknown.

Dangerous Fluids Leaked From Tractor

However, the driver's safety wasn't the only concern for responding units.

Fluids leaked from the tractor. This is likely due to damaging contact with the creek or the bridge during the collapse. The fluids could have contaminated the local waterways, so a HazMat response was initiated.

"Crews placed absorbent materials in the creek to prevent fuel or other fluids from dispersing into the waterway," the statement reported. It's unstated if all the hazardous material is absorbed and removed. it's also unknown if substantial fluids leaked before responders arrived.

The tractor was removed from the creek at around 6 pm, a few hours later. Crews completed the clean-up shortly after.

As it stands, it seems the accident has been successfully resolved with no further injury or risk of life. I hope the driver makes a full recovery from his wounds. Thankfully, none were critical.

The bridge remains destroyed. It isn't known when or if another bridge will be built in that spot. This could prove a mighty inconvenience for any locals. If another is built, let's hope it's built with a sturdier foundation and checked frequently.