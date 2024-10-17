Bridge Collapse Kills At Least 3 And Injures Multiple

On Wednesday, a bridge collapsed in Mississippi, killing 3 people and injuring four.

The bridge was closed off a month ago as it was to be demolished. It passed over the Strong River State Route 149 in Simpson County. It had been closed since September 18. The bridge was to be replaced.

The building crew were prepping it for demolition when it collapsed from under them, plummeting the builders 40ft. For some, this fall was lethal.

The state of the injured builders aren't public. It can be assumed they've been taken to hospitals to receive treatment.

Bridge Collapses Prematurely, Killing Builders

Governor Tate Reeves posted to X, "First responders from Simpson SO, Simpson EMA, @MSEMA, and other state assets have been on the scene at the tragedy that has occurred at the bridge demolition near the Strong River on 149 in Simpson County," on Wednesday.

He continued, promising that, "as the situation develops, authorities will provide more information while respecting the privacy of the bereaved."

A Department of Transportation inspector was at the bridge when it collapsed. They were unharmed.

No updates have been given about the nature of the collapse, or about the injured. Many officials have acknowledged the premature collapse of the bridge, although no plans have been announced.

Investigations are still ongoing, however. We will have to wait for Tate Reeves to provide more information as they come public, as he said he would.

Under any social media statement about the event, others have posted their sorrow for what happened.

"This is so sad. I hope the injured recover, my condolences to the families," comments one.

"Prayers of healing and strength for all involved..." says another.

It's awful to know that they died only doing their job. I hope their families can see through the tough times ahead and that they have all the support they need.