bride-belts-shania-twain-as-she-walks-down-the-aisle-in-adorable-video

A bride is stealing the spotlight with a wedding surprise—she serenaded her groom with a Shania Twain classic while walking down the aisle. Sophie Hammill from Yorkshire, England, left her husband in astonishment as she crooned Twain's "You're Still the One" while walking down the aisle on their special day.

In a TikTok video shared on July 22 by the user @sophiesings92, Hammill was seen passionately singing the tune while dressed in her elegant white wedding gown.

"Looks like we made it, look how far we've come my baby, we mighta took the long way, we knew we'd get there someday," the bride sang, possibly throwing shade at her wedding guests. "They said, 'bet they'll never make it.'"

However, when she hit the lyrics: "But just look at us holding on, we're still together, still going strong," she appeared and stepped out down the aisle.

The groom wore a radiant smile as he watched his bride walk down the aisle. He quickly turned his head away before glancing back at her, and it was clear he had tears in his eyes. Once she joined him at the altar, she continued to sing "You're Still the One" directly into his face for quite some time.

It wasn't awkward at all.

The Bride's Cover of the Shania Twain Hit Was a Surprise to the Groom

"He tried to hold back tears but cracked when I got close to him. You can see his reaction, and he still goes on about it," the bride Hammil recalled Newsweek.

The bride told the outlet she "wanted to do something special" after the couple ran into heartbreak.

"We just had a premature baby at 28 weeks last November after I nearly lost my life to sepsis," Hammill revealed.

"I wanted to do something special and surprise my husband after a difficult year," she added. "He didn't know it was going to happen and neither did the guests, aside from my maid of honor and my bridesmaid."

The new wife's TikTok video has amassed over 930,000 views, with numerous viewers commenting on the beauty of the moment.

"This is so so beautiful Sophie! Congratulations to you both ??," one TikTok user commented. "The way he didn't take his eyes off you ?," a second user added.

However, some onlookers reasoned their hubbies wouldn't have handled the moment very well.

"Awww perfect my husband would run away if I tried this ??", one user quipped.