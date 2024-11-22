Brianna Chickenfry Unites With Zach Bryan's Ex Wife Rose on FaceTime

Brianna Chickenfry seems to be recruiting allies from Zach Bryan's past. Apparently, LaPaglia isn't the only woman in his life that feels negatively about him. Now, they're likely swapping stories to see how much of their experiences line up together.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Brianna took to her BFFs podcast again with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards. There, she explains her talk on FaceTime with Zach Bryan's ex wife Rose. They only stuck it out together for a year after marrying in 2020. Apparently, this conversation leaves LaPaglia vindicated in her public thrashing of the country star. "I FaceTimed with Rose for a couple of hours, actually. I f**king love her. I've never felt more seen and validated in my life. Same with her, oh my gosh, she's a great person," Brianna says.

LaPaglia keeps things close to the chest in terms of what they talked about in their conversation. Regardless, her cohosts Portnoy and Richards mutually agree that this type of intel reveals that what she's been saying isn't that far off from the truth.

These are the perks of not signing an NDA. Brianna gets to divulge as much information as her heart compels her. Apparently, it's not without Zach Bryan's best efforts to get her to sign it. LaPaglia reveals in a separate podcast episode, "After everything was done, I was approached by [Bryan's] team and I was offered a lot of money, a big lump sum of money and a few options. They would've been monitoring everything that I do. I thought about it for a second and I think they tend to forget, I started to forget, that I was someone, I was established, I was successful, before [Bryan]."

Kudos to Brianna for maintaining her liberty and independence amidst this messy breakup. However, there's nothing I want to know less than her dirty laundry with Zach Bryan. It definitely feels like she's milking it a little bit for podcast content. That's her right though. Turning down millions, you might as well get something out of it.