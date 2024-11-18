Brianna Chickenfry Threatens Zach Bryan With Alleged Abuse Video

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia has threatened to release a video of the country singer abusing her. This follows him taunting her with her beloved cat Stump.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Their breakup has been an incredibly messy public affair that all started when Bryan announced their breakup online, leaving the podcast star "blindsided." So far, there hasn't been any public interaction between the couple. However, Bryan posted numerous pictures of Stump the cat, in an indirect strike.

This is when things have heated up.

In a deleted video, Chickenfry can be seen saying that if Bryan doesn't stop sharing pictures of her cat, she'll post a video of him "whipping s--t at my face." Quite a serious allegation that so far hasn't been pursued.

Dave Portnoy, a firm friend of Chickenfry's and co-host on the BFFs podcast encouraged her to "Post it!!!!"

"I'll just send it to you," Chickenfry responded. It's likely she did, although nothing has come of it yet.

Stump The Cat Caught In The Crossfire

Stump was a feral cat that the couple adopted together. It seemed that out of the two of them, Chickenfry was the one who paid the tabby more affection considering what she's had to say on the topic.

Chickenfry posted to her TikTok saying how much she misses Stump. Allegedly, Bryan kept the cat "out of spite" as he "doesn't even like cats." Chickenfry told her audience how much she thinks about him and how she wants to kidnap the cat back.

Seemingly in response to this, Zach Bryan posted many pictures of him and Stump hanging out on his story. They have since expired as they were posted last Thursday. The singer has been under lots of media fire recently as the internet sides over the BFFs podcast co-host in light of the stories she has been sharing.

Until the evidence is released, we won't know for sure if Zach Bryan abused his ex. Considering the rap sheet Chickenfry's been producing over the past weeks, however, many will believe her and won't be surprised if she did have to suffer such physical harm.