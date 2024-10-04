Brianna Chickenfry Speaks Out About Zach Bryan Breakup Rumors

It's certainly a rough month for Zach Bryan in September. Drunken tweets and stirring the pot with Swifties left him in a crazy headspace on social media alone. Who knows what was going on behind the scenes? Apparently, the time was so hectic, that rumors started circulating online wondering if Zach and his girlfriend Brianna had split.

Recently, Brianna LaPaglia (last name also known as Chickenfry) sat down with her cohosts Josh Richards and Barstool founder Dave Portnoy on the BFF's podcast. There, she got candid about the bumpy September for them.

"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. But he's just going through a lot of personal s--t I feel like I'm taking the brunt of it," LaPaglia said of the rumors circulating online. "It was a bad week where we - I mean, it's crazy that we don't post each other for a week, it's like it took the internet by storm. But he was going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated. And I mean, we're together now and everything's ok."

Zach Bryan Goes Through a Rough Patch Amidst The Brianna Chickenfry Breakup Rumors

It's unsure what Brianna suggests when she says they separated. It's no telling if they actually did break up amidst the turbulence. Or, conversely, maybe they just give each other some space so they don't take stuff out on each other. LaPaglia and Bryan seem to be together again regardless.

The Brianna rumors come on the heels of some very juvenile tweets about Kanye West versus Taylor Swift. Eventually, he apologizes and admits that he loves Swift's music and was drunkenly comparing records when he took to Twitter.

Moreover, he expresses how he had been going through a rough spell and it caused him to act out of character. His moral of the story? "Don't drink and Tweet!!" he exclaims.